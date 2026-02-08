Getty
'Even if it's just with one leg or crawling!' - Cristiano Ronaldo 'should never stop playing football', insists fellow Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos
Transfer talk: Ronaldo on strike in Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo has been making unfortunate headlines at present, with the all-time great taking to going on strike at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He has not figured in their last two games and is seeing it suggested that the most lucrative contract in world football could be broken in the summer - with said deal including a release clause.
There is no suggestion that CR7 will be hanging up his boots, with returns to Europe or a move to join eternal rival Lionel Messi in MLS being speculated on. Brazil icon Carlos hopes that the evergreen frontman will play on for several years yet - with his body showing no sign of breaking down.
Evergreen Ronaldo chasing 1,000 career goals
Former Real full-back Carlos told O Jogo of a man that he watched rewrite the history books at Santiago Bernabeu: “Cristiano can't stop, ever. If he ever decides to stop playing, I'll call him and tell him not to stop. He's one of those players who represent a lot, both for clubs and for the national team, for children, for younger players. He should never stop playing football, even if it's just with one leg or crawling. He transmits a lot of strength and energy to any boy who wants to start.”
Ronaldo still has targets to hit in the latter stages of his career, with his intention being to reach 1,000 competitive goals before any thought is given to walking away. Quizzed on whether that milestone will be reached, Carlos added: “For those who love Cristiano and football, seeing him continue to make history and break records is wonderful. The only player to have scored 1,000 goals was Pele, but Cristiano could join the list. I see him happy and confident in the Saudi league. I'm absolutely certain he'll reach that milestone. He never gets injured. He continues to play well, he's a role model, Portugal deserves congratulations.”
World Cup quest: Could Ronaldo face Brazil in the final?
Ronaldo will be looking to complete his medal collection when heading to a sixth World Cup finals. Portugal are considered to be one of the favourites to go all the way there, with 2002 winner Carlos saying of a potential final between Brazil and CR7: “It would be beautiful, without a doubt. It has never happened, but there's always a first time, and hopefully it will.
“Regarding Portugal, they are a team that can beat anyone, as has happened in recent years. They have a key player in the group, Cristiano Ronaldo, a great midfield, and an excellent coach. Now they just need to work hard and also have a bit of luck, which is always necessary to win the World Cup. The Portuguese team is currently more confident than Brazil, which recently changed coaches. They are among the favorites, as always, although they have never won.”
Brazil will also have their sights locked on a first global title since the days of Carlos and Co, with Carlo Ancelotti now calling the shots as head coach. The former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss is considered to be the right man for the toughest of jobs.
Carlos said when asked if Ancelotti can deliver on expectations: “One thing he did was make the players think of themselves as a family. He reorganized the team a bit and will try to do their best at the World Cup. Individually, the Brazilian team has great players, but in 2002 we managed to combine the quality of the group with that family feeling. We focused on playing well and pleasing the fans. If that happens again, I'm sure it will be easier with Ancelotti.”
Will Neymar join Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup?
Ancelotti is yet to decide whether Neymar - Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer - will form part of his World Cup plans, as the 34-year-old works his way back from another injury. Ronaldo is ready to grace FIFA’s flagship event, but it remains to be seen where he will be playing his club football beyond that tournament.
