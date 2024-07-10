'I swear on my kids' lives!' - England hero Ollie Watkins reveals spooky pre-match prediction with Cole Palmer after downing the Netherlands with incredible last-minute Euro 2024 semi-final winner from Chelsea man's assist
Ollie Watkins has revealed his pre-match goal prediction came to fruition in England's Euro 2024 semi-final triumph over the Netherlands.
- Watkins and Palmer made a spooky prediction
- Villans forward scored from Chelsea star's assist
- England to face Spain in Euro 2024 final