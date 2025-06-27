This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Olivier Giroud LAFC 2024USA Today Images
Jacob Schneider

Olivier Giroud and LAFC mutually part ways, with move to Lille reportedly next

TransfersO. GiroudLos Angeles FCMajor League Soccer

The 38-year-old and the Black and Gold have agreed to part ways after just over one season in MLS

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Next Match