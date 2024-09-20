NYCFC's Nick Cushing and James Sands believe club 'motivated' to contain Lionel Messi's Inter Miami at likely sold-out Yankee Stadium

Lionel Messi is making his first-ever MLS appearance at Yankee Stadium and NYCFC are looking to turn things around in matchup

New York City FC will host Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference matchup at a likely sold-out Yankee Stadium this Saturday afternoon. However, manager Nick Cushing and leading midfielder James Sands have no intention of being welcoming hosts.

"The team is very excited for the game, obviously, knowing that there's going to be a capacity crowd is something that is really unique," Cushing told GOAL. "It's, you know, a one-off occasion, in the sense of knowing that the atmosphere is going to be amazing. Playing against the team that is leading the league is going to be a difficult game, but the team is really motivated for the challenge."

As it stands, Miami stands alone atop the Eastern Conference and in the race for the regular season title, but Cushing believes his squad has what it takes to secure a victory in front of their home fans, shrugging aside Miami's starpower as the Pigeons look to race for a home playoff spot.

Sands is ready for the challenge, too, as he believes he can help lead his squad to victory in front of their home fans - whom he believes deserve that type of showing. This matchup could be critical towards securing the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

"The fourth and final playoff spot is still a goal for this group," Sands told GOAL. "The results recently have not gone our way, and you know, have made that goal a little bit more difficult, but we're still definitely aiming for that."

Ahead of Saturday, Sands and Cushing spoke with GOAL about NYCFC's playoff ambitions, stopping Messi and what the club's mentality will be this weekend as they look to lock-in for the remainder of the regular season.