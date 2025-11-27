The U.S. women’s national team has one final test to close out the year: a pair of friendlies against No. 12 Italy.

The USWNT and Italy have met 15 times, with the Americans holding a 10-4-1 edge. Emma Hayes’ squad opens the series Friday in Orlando before shifting south to Fort Lauderdale for the second match. The team is already in Florida, with several players joining camp straight off their NWSL Championship celebrations. Rose Lavelle, Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett, Jaelin Howell, and Jaedyn Shaw all arrived fresh from Gotham FC’s title parade - and Hayes made sure they received a proper welcome.

“I think it’s the right test,” Hayes said. “The key for us is we have to play our game and know that no matter what the opponent throws at us - whether they change shapes in the game or are very clever in the way they defend - we have to stick to our task and our game.”

This camp reflects Hayes’ now-familiar balance of new faces and established leaders, with a few notable tweaks. Naomi Girma has returned to the roster, while two players earned their first senior call-ups. With the final window of 2025 underway, Hayes will use these friendlies as another step toward shaping the squad she wants representing the United States at the 2027 World Cup.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USWNT against Italy...