'We're not in Richmond anymore!' - Apple TV confirm Ted Lasso season four is in production and share teaser clip

Apple TV has officially confirmed that Ted Lasso Season 4 is in production, with a teaser clip showing the return of fan-favourite characters. Jason Sudeikis is back as Ted, who now faces a new challenge — coaching a second division women’s football team. The fourth season of the series is reportedly set to undergo filming in Kansas City and London.