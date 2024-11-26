'We are not a racist country' - Ex-Spain boss tells 'angry' Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior that fan abuse is 'not a problem of colour' in vile rant
Former Spain manager Javier Clemente has told Vinicius Jr that Spain is "not a racist country" and says the Real Madrid star must control his temper.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vini Jr has faced vile racist abuse in La Liga
- Clemente hits back at Real Madrid star
- Says his issues are "not a problem of colour"