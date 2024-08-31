Buck Revolution 2024USA Today Sports
Ryan Tolmich

Noel Buck joins Southampton on loan as USMNT and England vie for international allegiance

SouthamptonPremier LeagueNew England RevolutionMajor League SoccerTransfers

Noel Buck has completed a loan move from the New England Revolution to Southampton, the clubs announced on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Buck completes move to Southampton
  • Initial loan through January
  • Midfielder currently playing for England's youth teams
Article continues below