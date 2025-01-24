Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Nicolas Jackson warned Chelsea could target a 'different kind of player' after recent struggles - but club legend insists it's 'a matter of time' until striker hits 20 goals a season

N. JacksonChelseaPremier LeagueE. FernandezM. Caicedo

Chelsea may sign a “different” kind of striker to Nicolas Jackson, says Roberto Di Matteo, but the Colombian is being backed to become a 20-goal star.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Colombian forward searching for consistency
  • Other big-money recruits in a similar situation
  • Value beginning to be found after lavish spending
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match