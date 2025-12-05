Getty Images Sport
Nick Woltemade slams 'absurd' criticism of Germany team-mate Florian Wirtz and backs Liverpool star to flourish in England
Wirtz struggling to find his feet at Liverpool
Wirtz has come under mounting scrutiny after a difficult start to his Liverpool career following his record-breaking move from Bayer Leverkusen. Despite arriving as one of Europe’s most exciting midfielders, he has so far registered just four assists in all competitions, with only one coming in the Premier League. His frustrations peaked when his strike against Sunderland was ruled an own goal, denying him what would have been his long-awaited first Liverpool goal.
The criticism surrounding Wirtz has intensified as Liverpool struggle for consistent form under Arne Slot, leaving supporters and pundits questioning how quickly he can adapt to the Premier League. By contrast, his Germany teammate Woltemade has flourished since joining Newcastle, leading to comparisons between their respective transitions.
Woltemade launches defence against 'absurd' Wirtz criticism
Reports in Germany highlighted increasing debate around whether Wirtz can meet the expectations attached to the £116m fee Liverpool paid in the summer. The spotlight on him has been relentless, particularly as Liverpool rely heavily on his creative role in Slot’s evolving system. It is within this context that Woltemade has stepped forward to defend him and call out what he views as unfair commentary.
Speaking to Stern, Woltemade rejected the mounting criticism of his international teammate. “This is a pseudo-discussion. Anyone who understands something about football sees what incredible skills he has. Flo will make his way, even in the Premier League.”
Wirtz yet to kick off his Premier League tally
Wirtz’s move to Liverpool was always expected to involve a challenging adaptation period due to the physical intensity and pace of the Premier League. His numbers reflect that difficulty, with zero goals and zero assists in 13 league appearances despite flashes of the playmaking quality that defined his success at Bayer Leverkusen. The tactical demands placed on him under Slot have also differed greatly from the highly structured system he thrived in under Xabi Alonso.
Woltemade’s defence follows similarly supportive comments from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who has urged Wirtz not to become distracted by discussion around his fee. The German midfielder continues to show strong involvement outside of goals and assists, contributing through link-up play, pressing and space creation, which his teammates believe will soon translate into end product.
His early adaptation issues mirror those faced by many playmakers moving from the Bundesliga to England, where the rhythm of matches and defensive aggression can be a shock even for elite talents. Despite this, Wirtz has shown promising signs in the Champions League, where he has already provided decisive assists.
Wirtz remains a crucial part of Liverpool's plans
Wirtz is expected to retain a key creative role in Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures against Leeds United and Inter Milan, as Slot continues to build an attacking structure that maximises his strengths. A first Premier League goal could significantly reduce the scrutiny he faces and serve as a turning point in his adaptation. As for Woltemade’s comments, they add a strong voice of support from within the German national team camp, reinforcing the belief that Wirtz’s long-term potential remains unquestioned.
