Neymar's heroics for Santos have solidified his status as a modern legend - but World Cup swansong with Brazil would be a step too far

At the age of 33, there's no doubt that Neymar's best years are behind him. It's not clear where he will be playing his football in 2026 yet either, because Santos have yet to tie him to a contract extension. But if that is the case, he signed off in style. Santos only avoided immediate relegation back to Brazil's second tier after wrapping up their campaign with three victories, and Neymar's contribution was huge, playing through the pain barrier to save his boyhood club when they needed him most.

"I think a seven is a good grade," Neymar told reporters when asked to rate his year out of 10 after Santos' final-day victory over Cruzeiro. "On the field, everyone knows I can protect myself somehow, but things don't go as we want for many reasons. Now it's time to reset my mind, forget about football for about 10 days, because I need that. I need a complete reset."

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star added: "Then it's total focus on the last mission, which is the World Cup. That's our focus. God willing, everything will be alright. I'm always ready. It's not up to me."

The popular narrative around Neymar is that he never reached his full potential, which is undeniably true given how much time he has spent in the treatment room down the years. But he deserves more respect as a true legend of the modern game. His heroics at Vila Belmiro will hopefully help alter the public perception. They should not, however, lead to a romantic swansong at the 2026 World Cup.

A barely half-fit Neymar may have been a help to Santos, but he'd only be a hindrance to Carlo Ancelotti, who cannot afford to be sentimental when he picks his Brazil squad for the finals.