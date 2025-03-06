'I will never give up' - Paulo Fonseca denies he physically assaulted referee and vows to fight 'unfair' nine-month ban after Lyon boss bursts into tears while celebrating goal with his players in Europa League win Lyon P. Fonseca FC FCSB vs Lyon FC FCSB Europa League

Paulo Fonseca cut a defiant figure after managing Lyon to a 3-1 win over FCSB, a day after he was banned for nine months for a clash with a referee.