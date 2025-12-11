Wonderkid Nathan De Cat reveals stance on January Anderlecht exit amid Tottenham and Aston Villa interest

De Cat has emerged as one of the most coveted young midfielders in Europe, prompting significant transfer interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brighton as the January window approaches. The Premier League trio have been monitoring the 17-year-old’s rapid progression since he broke into Anderlecht’s first team earlier this year and established himself as a key figure in Belgium’s most successful club. Reports have suggested valuations between €20 million (£17.5m) and €35 million (£30.6m), but Anderlecht have no desire to sell mid-season, especially with the player under contract until 2027 and central to their long-term sporting project.

Despite the outside noise, De Cat has shown no inclination to entertain a move at this stage of his development, choosing instead to remain focused on his role at Anderlecht. His physical profile, tactical intelligence and mature performances have attracted rave reviews, yet he has maintained a grounded approach as speculation intensifies around him. Even as scouts from the Premier League and Bundesliga track his performances closely, De Cat's priority remains consistent minutes and steady progression, where he currently feels supported and settled.

The interest from England joins what has already been a fierce transfer battle across Europe, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also keeping tabs on the teenager.