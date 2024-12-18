Mykhailo Mudryk's catastrophic doping suspension spells the beginning of the end of struggling winger's Chelsea career

The Ukrainian risks a four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance, and his future at Stamford Bridge now hangs in the balance

After a mightily underwhelming two years, Mykhailo Mudryk's Chelsea career may well be over before it has ever really begun in earnest. The Ukraine international has been suspended with immediate effect having tested positive for a banned substance, and it could be some time before he plays again.

It is difficult to overstate the significance of this seismic setback for a player who has toiled since he arrived on English shores in January 2023, but there is no doubt that this is the nadir of his time at Stamford Bridge and a low from which he may struggle to recover.

A provisional suspension which could turn into - at worse - a four-year ban, this is almost certainly the beginning of the end of Mudryk's time at Chelsea.