'Running, running, running!' - Morgan Gibbs-White reveals Sean Dyche inspiration behind incredible 3-0 win over Liverpool
Dyche masterminds Liverpool victory
Dyche replaced the sacked Ange Postecoglou at Forest in late October and he has already fired them out of the relegation zone and up the Premier League table. After their 3-1 win over Leeds United earlier this month, they backed up that victory with a superb triumph against Liverpool on Saturday. The scoreline could have been even more one-sided had Igor Jesus not had a goal controversially ruled out for handball but Gibbs-White did not seem to care too much as he praised his team-mates and manager.
He told Premier League Productions: "I didn't expect it but it's happened. I'm out there trying to help the team as much as possible. I thought the boys were brilliant today. Delighted we got the three points but I hope we're out of the relegation zone. We felt comfortable even though we didn't have the ball. We were defensively secure and that's credit to the boys and the manager. Delighted to get another goal but we got a clean sheet and three points at Anfield, which is an incredible thing. They're still a great team with incredible individuals. When you're in a tough patch, we know it's hard to get out of it. We knew we'd have a chance and it was about us being solid and taking our chance when we got it. When Sean Dyche came in, he made it clear the season starts now. He's been putting us to work, but we needed it to compete at the highest level. We've been running, running, running. Any game in the Premier League is difficult. We have to take it game by game."
Dyche proud of Forest players
Despite having just over 25 per cent possession at Anfield, Forest were deserved winners and, coupled with a strong defensive effort, earned them a hard-fought clean sheet. After the match, former Everton boss Dyche was delighted with how his team acquitted themselves on Merseyside and the timing of their second goal.
He told PLP, "I thought they started really fast after a tough result at Man City. The defensive unit was great. I'm really pleased with that early stage. It's really tough to dominate the ball on a ground like this. I was super pleased with that [second goal]. Half-time when you're 1-0 up at Anfield is a strange thing. I wanted them to do the basics, but we went and scored. We did a very good job of seeing the game through. We want to build that competitive mentality. I always have a team that is competitive. That is a big marker for me. I do remind them that this is another step. The fans can have that one. Timing in football can be everything. Whether it's a player, a manager or a coach. I want to look after this football club, it's important for me to do everything we can."
Liverpool's woes continue
The defending Premier League champions dropped to 11th in the table with this demoralising loss on home turf. This result marked their sixth defeat in their last seven games, something Reds manager Arne Slot could not hide his dismay over.
He told BBC Match of the Day: "Another big disappointment. We started off quite well for the first half an hour. We conceded the 1-0, and we weren't able to play the way we did in the first half hour. I don't know. I heard it wasn't offside, so if it's not offside, there's nothing to debate. We created and were waiting for us to score a goal. The set piece changed everything, and they scored two. If things go well or things go bad, it's my responsibility. We weren't able to create enough. I tried to adjust a few things, but it didn't work out. We were unable to score a goal. You never know in this stadium, if you score a goal, then things can work out."
Liverpool face busy period
Liverpool don't have long to dwell on this defeat as they host PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday, before travelling to West Ham next Sunday. They then play a further four games in 10 days as the fixtures keep coming.
Slot added: "In a few days, we have to play in the Champions League again and then play three Premier League games in a short space. Keep your head up and work incredibly hard. We are trying every single day. It's always helpful to have experienced and quality players. It's not working out at this moment."
