Salah Szoboszlai Nunez split 2024Getty Images
Matt O'Connor-Simpson

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai injury updates issued by Liverpool ahead of Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea as four key players ruled out of Wembley showdown

LiverpoolMohamed SalahChelsea vs LiverpoolEFL CupDominik SzoboszlaiDarwin Nunez

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders issued a mega injury update ahead of the Reds' Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool struggling through injury crisis
  • Salah, Nunez & Szoboszlai latest provided
  • Reds set to face Chelsea in final for third time

Editors' Picks