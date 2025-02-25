Mo Salah to leave Liverpool? Ex-Reds star reveals fresh doubts over ‘unbelievable’ Egyptian’s future at Anfield after being ‘convinced’ that 241-goal icon would sign new contract
Mohamed Salah may be heading for the exits at Liverpool, admits John Arne Riise, with fresh doubts being raised over the Egyptian superstar’s future.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Contract running down towards free agency
- May end up leaving Anfield for nothing
- Tipped to join Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League