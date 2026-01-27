MLS unveils Saturday Showdown as new weekly marquee matchup

Major League Soccer officially introduced Walmart Saturday Showdown, a new dedicated Saturday programming block that will spotlight one marquee MLS matchup each week during the regular season.

The league explained that the game is designed to give fans a clear focal point every Saturday, reinforcing consistent appointment viewing while enhancing the at-home experience through broadcast elements that reflect the in-stadium atmosphere.

“As its core, Walmart Saturday Showdown is about access and community,” said William White, Walmart’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With Apple TV and MLS, we are celebrating the sport’s momentum and connecting fans with MLS’ most compelling matchups.”