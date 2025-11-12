MLS owners reportedly set to vote on fall-spring calendar switch and a move to a single-table format

MLS is considering major structural changes, with the league’s owners set to vote on a possible shift to a fall-spring calendar and a single-table competition format, according to The Athletic. The league has been exploring a move from its current winter-to-fall schedule to one that aligns with most European leagues. Under the proposed model, the MLS regular season would begin in mid-to-late July or August and run through April, with playoffs held in May.

The plan includes a winter break in December and January and a summer break in June and July to account for weather and scheduling. The calendar adjustment has also been discussed in the context of transfer activity, with some league figures noting potential logistical advantages.

“I think the price you pay in a different transfer window - it's a lot more challenging in the winter, where it doesn't align with the European calendar,” FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said in January. “If those align, it becomes easier in the recruitment process and how you can go about getting top players without overextending [in transfer fees].”