Getty Images SportAlejandro Orellana'MLS can help me return to the Mexican national team,' - Hirving Lozano believes move to San Diego FC will boost his El Tri chancesMajor League SoccerSan Diego FC vs Real Salt LakeSan Diego FCReal Salt LakeH. LozanoLozano has been out of the Mexican national neam for more than a year"I feel like I'm getting closer to my best version," Lozano saidSan Diego FC face Real Salt Lake City SaturdayLozano has four assists and a goal in five games