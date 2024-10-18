What to watch for on MLS Decision Day 2024: Messi looking to lead Miami to new record, LA Galaxy & LAFC fighting for West title, final Eastern Conference spots up for grabs

GOAL lays out the four major storylines for MLS' regular season finale - including yet another record Lionel Messi can help break

Decision Day 2024 is nearly here. The regular season finale of the MLS campaign, and a chance for a few teams to try and extend their time on the pitch.

Two playoff spots, both wildcard roles, are up for grabs in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United, CF Montreal, the Philadelphia Union and D.C. United are all fighting for a chance to compete in the play-in game for a berth in the Round One best-of-three series spot in the postseason.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the title itself is going to be determined Saturday evening with the victor being either Los Angeles FC or the LA Galaxy. In the East, LiMessi and Inter Miami are looking to make history, securing the regular season points record.

Individually, the league's finest strikers will also be looking to secure the 2024 Golden Boot, but a clear frontrunner stands in their way in Christian Benteke.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines Saturday evening.