History for Millie Bright! Lionesses legend breaks WSL record for most appearances during Chelsea's trip to Liverpool

Before Bright broke the WSL appearance record, which would take her past the previous mark held by former England team-mate Jordan Nobbs, former Chelsea manager and current United States women's team boss Emma Hayes heaped praise on her former charge. The 32-year-old, who won a hatful of trophies with Hayes over the past decade, was hailed as "superhuman" and one of the most determined people she had ever met.

Hayes told Sky Sports: "It's what she puts herself through. I mean, she's like a superhuman. She's an iron lady. She is so diligent. She'll do everything she possibly can to stay on the pitch. I think she's one of the most persevering people I've ever met. Demanding as a leader, drives the team, like absolutely drives the team. Fans and everybody else might not see the impact she has when she's on the pitch for the team, but she's immense as a leader. She's colossal. And a big softy, big heart, big softy. I think, I mean, that's an unbelievable achievement. Another one for her, like she's got, she's done so much in her time, the amount of winning, just truly remarkable."

When asked if Bright challenged Hayes, she replied, "Yeah, every day. Every player challenges me. That's what they do. Sometimes they want a decision that's taken or something that's happened. That's part and parcel, like building the right relationships so that they can say those things. And it's not perfect. I've made millions of mistakes, and there's lots of things that do not get right. But someone like Millie, I've listened to and I trust her perspective, and she'll always be straight up with me. And I've always valued that."