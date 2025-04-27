Millie Bobby Brown Liverpool Tottenham 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Millie Bobby Brown attends Liverpool clash with Tottenham as Stranger Things star hopes to see her favourite side win Premier League title at Anfield

LiverpoolTottenhamLiverpool vs TottenhamPremier League

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown was in attendance at Anfield to witness her favourite club Liverpool win the Premier League title.

  • Millie Bobby Brown attended Spurs clash at Anfield
  • Liverpool took a 3-1 lead at half-time
  • Reds secured their 20th English top-flight title
