‘There’s too much to be grateful for’ - Miles Robinson reflects on his road back from injury, FC Cincinnati’s playoff push, and his hopes for a 2026 USMNT spot

PHILADELPHIA - Miles Robinson spends a lot of time thinking about the future - not just his own, but the big-picture stuff. Smartphones, wealth disparity, happiness, and greed. Topics most footballers never touch in an interview, but Robinson drifts there naturally.

"One thing that I'm passionate about is trying to envision the future and create a better life for people in need," he tells GOAL from the USMNT's hotel in Philadelphia. "I feel like this country is way too rich in general to have so much poverty. I feel like a lot of people stray away from tough conversations and don't want to talk about what's actually important in our society right now.

"Like, for example, I'm at peace, mostly, when I'm off my phone. Sometimes I feel like we're slaves to it, and that's where I feel the future is going. It's just about making sure that all of these massive influences around us are giving us a positive outlook on life, nothing hateful or negative."

"That's just what I'm on right now," he adds with a laugh.

Those are the big-picture questions he lets his mind wander toward. His own future, though? He doesn’t spend much time on that anymore. How could he? There was a moment in his life when Robinson thought he had everything mapped out, when his trajectory felt certain. And then, in an instant, it all disappeared. After that kind of shock, looking too far ahead gets harder - even with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Robinson, by all accounts, should have been at the 2022 World Cup. Leading up to the tournament, he was one of the U.S. men's national team's go-to center backs, a player whose combination of athleticism and game-reading had made him one of the best in MLS. Then, just six months before the World Cup, his Achilles snapped. With it went his World Cup dream.

Now, six months before another World Cup, Robinson is back in the mix. He's playing regularly for the USMNT and is back to being one of the best in MLS with FC Cincinnati. His future, though? That's for someone else to think about. Robinson can't bear to do that just yet, knowing what happened last time.

"I'm just happy to be here right now," he says. "I'm happy to be healthy right now. I'm not one to really look that far ahead into the future. I think the last World Cup is the reason I can't do that in general. It's all just trying to put my best for forward, but I promise that, in my head, I'm just super motivated."