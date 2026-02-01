Mikel Merino's season all but over as Arsenal star pencilled in for surgery on foot injury - with Mikel Arteta now considering emergency transfer swoop

Merino was absent from Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday and Arteta confirmed that this was due to a foot injury. A subsequent statement by the club on Sunday confirmed that Merino has a bone injury and will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days. The statement continued that Merino will be out for an "extended period", with the club aiming to have him back in training before the end of the season.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claims that the Gunners are considering bringing in a short-term emergency option to replace Merino on deadline day, possibly on a loan move, though there are "no guarantees" of anything materialising at this late stage in the window.

Merino has made 33 appearances for the Gunners this season and has provided a useful utility option for Arteta in multiple roles, including in midfield and as a makeshift striker – where he also often features for his native Spain. Merino is set to miss the March internationals but will hope to be fit to represent his country at the World Cup in the summer.