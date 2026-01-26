Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arsenal-Man Utd W+Ls.jpgGetty/GOAL
Sean Walsh

Mikel Arteta is panicking! Winners & losers as Arsenal's composure evaporates in Premier League title race but Michael Carrick-mania sees Man Utd hit the jackpot again

In the week leading up to Arsenal vs Manchester United, a topic of debate was whether this version of the Gunners, who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple, would beat the 2007-08 Red Devils who won the Premier League and Champions League. As many have now pointed out, Mikel Arteta's side can't even beat the 2025-26 version.

For good reason, Arsenal were heavy favourites heading into Sunday's encounter. A win would have seen them take their lead at the top of the Premier League back to seven points. They were, to this point, unbeaten at home this season. But then United spooked them.

The Red Devils played an almost flawless game on the break, stifling their hosts for extended periods and attacking with intent whenever they did get the ball. They were deservedly winners here for the first time in the Premier League since 2017-18.

It's a result and two sets of performances that will have huge ramifications for the rest of the season, with the title race and competition for a Champions League place heating up again. GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Emirates...

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Michael Carrick

    In his pre-match press conference, United head coach Michael Carrick played down the notion that he would use the same game plan that thwarted Manchester City last weekend to overcome Arsenal. "Every game is different, there's an element of that," he said. "It's never the same, even when you come to half-time, you've had a good performance for 45 minutes. I'm never one that likes to say 'same again', because it's never ever the same again, you've got to build on it. It won't be copy and paste, I think there are new elements that need to come into it, we need to be ready, we need to be at our best. And if we're at our best, we're there, we feel we've got a good chance."

    Indeed, this wasn't the same performance of relentless intensity, but it was a clever and calculated one nonetheless. For the first half an hour, United struggled to cope with Arsenal, finding themselves penned in and without an out ball to relieve the pressure. It wasn't until Lisandro Martinez put the ball into his own net that his side woke up, but from there on, they were comfortably the better team. Watching Ruben Amorim's United felt like going to the dentist with how difficult they made life for themselves, yet even when sitting deep, Carrick's men seem to relish their defensive responsibilities and can still spring forward to play with the pace demanded by their fans.

    Match-winner Matheus Cunha said of Carrick: "He knows the feeling, he played here so many years. He knows the feeling for Manchester, he knows the feeling for United. He knows how the fans want to feel. He tried to show us every single moment, he tried to talk us to understand in moments and say 'everyone is against us', so I think we feel more together." Harry Maguire, named player of the match, added: "Michael's come in, he's been brilliant with us, he's brought a fresh energy in, the group's really galvanised. Two tough games, everybody's probably thinks we come away from them with not many points but to win both is magnificent."

    The new-manager bounce has bobbed in Carrick's favour, and there will undoubtedly be comparisons to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's caretaker reign in 2019 before he was made the gaffer on a permanent basis. Whatever happens, he's overseen two huge victories out of two and even beaten an Arteta-led Arsenal 3-2 twice in games over four years apart. That takes some doing.

    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    LOSER: Mikel Arteta

    From one former deep-lying playmaker to another, Arteta can sometimes come in for harsh criticism given Arsenal's evident progress in recent years and standing as Europe's best team so far this season. However, all of the doubts over this side and all of his flaws came racing to the surface on Sunday. Be it the reliance on set-play goals, lacking coherence when in possession, taking a gazillion seconds to take throw-ins or the anxiety enveloping the Emirates, Arteta is the common denominator if you're looking for someone or something to blame.

    We'll start with those first two points. Bukayo Saka is without a goal in his last 13 games in all competitions. Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke haven't found the net in their last 13 and 25 Premier League appearances, respectively. Marquee signing Viktor Gyokeres' last open play goal in the league came against Nottingham Forest when Ange Postecoglou was in charge for his first game back in September. Even Leandro Trossard, who's built up a cult reputation as a clutch scorer, has one goal in 11 games. When Arteta made a quadruple change a couple of minutes before the clock hit 60, it reeked of desperation and that he was out of coherent ideas, almost hoping one of the four would pluck a solution out of their backside.

    Arteta, as an ex-Arsenal player, has leant into his love of the club to win over fans and keep them onside. He pushed for several matchday changes, including the introduction of 'The Angel' (better known as 'North London Forever'), the stadium announcer repeating players' names after goals like they do in mainland Europe, and the removal of the tunnel. He's tried to make the Emirates fearsome, but this is a fanbase conditioned to be fearful. At the slightest sign of trouble, they panic. Even at 1-0 up against United, Arsenal supporters were audibly afraid of what was coming.

    This was a day of reckoning for Arteta. It may not be the day of reckoning, but it's one that has told the world this Arsenal team aren't as flawless or imperious as they seemed to be over the autumn.

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Jason Wilcox's signings

    United's director of football Jason Wilcox has faced scrutiny over his handling of Amorim's sacking, but you can't deny some of his signings have made United an infinitely better team than they were even a year ago. Three of their recruits from the past 12 months were the heroes at the Emirates, with two of them coming up with a screamer to notch their side ahead.

    It was a bold choice for Carrick to stick with Bryan Mbeumo up front, and when United were drowning under the pressure in the opening exchanges, it may have been seen as a misstep. Yet the Cameroonian always gave centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, both of whom are significantly taller, something to worry about. His opportunism saw him pick up the loose pass from Martin Zubimendi that led to rounding David Raya.

    Patrick Dorgu, whose renaissance as a winger rather than wing-back is looking like a wonderful tribute to Gareth Bale, put United 2-1 up with an outrageous half-volley that thundered in off the crossbar. It was a remarkable bit of improvisation, one that drew plaudits from club legend Patrice Evra on social media.

    For the second week in a row, Cunha was used as fresh legs off the bench to bring an extra edge to United's attack. On this occasion, he wriggled inside off the left into a patch of vacant space before expertly curling an effort around compatriot Gabriel and past a helpless Raya. Again, this speaks to the supposed 'DNA' that Red Devils fans want to see - maverick entertainers who make the game fun. Wilcox has certainly added some of those players to their ranks.

    By almost all models, they've created more expected goals in the Premier League this season than Arsenal, with only Manchester City recording a higher tally. Even Amorim, as derided as he was and is, can take some credit for that after appearing so toothless in 2024-25. United were due an attacking explosion, and thanks to Carrick's coaching and Wilcox's squad-building, they are reaping the rewards.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Set-piece obsessives

    Dorgu and Cunha's goals in particular were the perfect tonic for a Premier League product being ruined by the obsession over dead-ball situations. How fitting that these two wonder strikes came against the team who are effectively the J. Robert Oppenheimer of this decline in footballing aesthetics.

    Arsenal's game plan became boringly predictable as the game wore on. Get the ball into the channel, half-heartedly try to cross it and hope it takes a deflection to win a corner. Rinse and repeat until successful, which they eventually were on 84 minutes when Mikel Merino scrambled home at the umpteenth time of sticking every attacker on United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, hoping he would flap at one of their deliveries right on top of him.

    Football is turning into its American gridiron cousin. Lengthy delays to set up attacks, rehearsed routines over individual ingenuity and the ball not actually being in play for huge chunks of the match. In a sense, this was a victory not only for United, but for football purists.

  • Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Casemiro

    What a week it's been for Casemiro. After walking all over City's midfield in the Manchester derby, he tugged on United fans' heartstrings by announcing his departure at the end of the season. His farewell tour started with another all-conquering display against two of the Premier League's finest peak-age midfielders in Zubimendi and Declan Rice.

    The football hasn't left Casemiro, clearly. He and partner Kobbie Mainoo were on the same page throughout, sweeping up and remaining assured even when the Arsenal duo came flying at them. Everything about Zubimendi and Rice's performances seemed rushed and impatient, whereas Casemiro looked in total control.

    With United likely to return to European competition next season, it would have been hard for them to keep Casemiro on huge wages when they already need upgrades and younger legs in midfield. That said, it's going to be difficult to replace his know-how and experience in games of this magnitude.

  • Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Man City & Aston Villa

    Arsenal supporters thanked United for getting one over on City last week, but now the shoe's on the other foot. For one day, rivalries have been set aside in Manchester.

    The gap between Arsenal and City, as well as Aston Villa, is back down to four points. Pep Guardiola must be kicking himself over his side's ludicrous run of form that saw them take three points from three games against Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton at the start of the month, though at least they now stand a chance of reclaiming the title again. With Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi now onboarded, there's scope for them to go on one of their famous winning streaks to leapfrog the Gunners again.

    There's also needle still between the north Londoners and Villa, particularly former manager Unai Emery. They aren't as convincing on the eye test as Arsenal and City, but you have to respect them as contenders at this stage.

    Arsenal's enemies can smell blood. They have 15 Premier League games left to take advantage.

0