'I can't control it' - Mikel Arteta hits out at attempts to 'damage' Pep Guardiola friendship as furore continues after feisty clash between Man City and Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has hit back at Pep Guardiola after Manchester City boss urged the Arsenal manager to clarify his inside 'information' comment.
- Arteta responds to Guardiola's criticism
- Arsenal boss claimed he loves City manager
- Earlier said he has information on English champions