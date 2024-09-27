'I love him!' - Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal's title fight with Man City will not affect relationship with Pep Guardiola as he claims mind games cannot be taken personally
Mikel Arteta says he "loves" Pep Guardiola and his friendship with his compatriot will not be affected by Arsenal and Manchester City's title rivalry.
- Arsenal in heated 2-2 draw with City
- Arteta says he "loves" Guardiola
- Rivalry won't affect their friendship