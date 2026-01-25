'We're close!' - Michael Carrick reveals message from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Man Utd snubbed Norwegian for head coach job

When Amorim was sacked in early February, United initially looked like they would bring back Solskjaer for a second managerial stint, the first of which was from 2018-21. In the end, though, ex-United midfielder Carrick was preferred, with the 44-year-old signing a deal until the end of the season. Following his appointment, Carrick admitted this was a huge "honour" to lead his old club and that he was determined to get more out of these players, who were sixth following Amorim's departure.

He said in a statement: "Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour. I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.

"I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here. There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves."