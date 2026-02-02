Getty Images Sport
Michael Carrick explains why Mason Mount was left out of Man Utd's thrilling win over Fulham
Mount absent with minor knock
United supporters were left scratching their heads when the teamsheet dropped for the clash against Fulham, with Mount notably absent from the matchday squad. The midfielder had been hoping to build momentum under Carrick’s interim leadership, but was forced to watch from the stands as his teammates secured a last-gasp victory.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the 3-2 victory, Carrick moved quickly to dispel fears of a long-term issue for the England international. The manager clarified that the omission was precautionary following a minor incident at Carrington.
"Just took a bit of a knock in training, it is nothing serious, he will be back very very soon," Carrick confirmed.
The news will come as a relief to the Old Trafford faithful, particularly given the mounting injury list elsewhere in the squad. Mount is expected to return to contention immediately, potentially for the next fixture, as Carrick looks to maintain his perfect start to life in the dugout.
Dorgu faces weeks on the sidelines
While the prognosis for Mount was positive, the update regarding Patrick Dorgu was far more sombre. The youngster, who had impressed significantly in Carrick's first two matches in charge, sustained an injury during the vital victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium a week ago.
Initial hopes that the issue was merely cramp have now been dashed, with Carrick confirming that the defender is set for a significant spell in the treatment room. The manager expressed his disappointment for the player, who had just begun to establish himself in the first-team picture with "fantastic performances."
"Pat, unfortunately, he's going to be out for a period of time," Carrick said. "We're still working through how long that's going to be. We weren't sure whether it was a little bit of cramp or whether it was something a little bit more serious and at the moment it looks a little bit more on the serious note."
Carrick admitted the timing is cruel for Dorgu, adding: "So, it'll be a few weeks for that. How many weeks? We'll have to wait and see. That's disappointing for all of us really - and especially for Pat - he's in such a good place, but unfortunately it is part of football."
Cunha praised for 'natural' impact
Dorgu's absence paved the way for Matheus Cunha to step into the starting lineup, a decision Carrick described as "natural" given the Brazilian's recent impact off the bench. Cunha justified the selection, netting his side's second goal early in the second half as the United attack broke down a stubborn Fulham side.
Carrick was full of praise for the forward's ability to drive the team up the pitch, highlighting his unique skillset compared to other options in the squad.
"It was a natural one, especially after the last two games, with what Matheus offers," Carrick explained. "He's got something that's a little bit different. He carries the ball and he's got a real presence on the pitch and he's done unbelievably well in both games when he's come on."
The manager acknowledged that while losing Dorgu was a blow, having a player of Cunha's calibre ready to step in demonstrates the depth required to navigate the Premier League schedule.
Carrick matches Mourinho and Solskjaer record
The dramatic finale against Fulham secured Carrick a place in the United history books. He has become just the third manager to win all three of his first Premier League games in charge of the club, emulating Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Despite Fulham equalising late on to make it 2-2, United found a winner deep in stoppage time, keeping the Old Trafford crowd on the edge of their seats. Carrick insisted he remained composed even when the visitors leveled the scores.
"I was pretty calm all the way through," he said. "I was disappointed with the second goal, but I knew there was eight minutes to go and still positive we would find a moment."
Reflecting on the chaotic nature of the win, Carrick admitted that late drama seems to be written into the club's DNA, even if it is stressful for the coaching staff.
"It is hard to hold your emotions together when a goal like that goes in, but I did feel we would have a moment," he concluded. "The excitement is part of this club, but it is not always the easiest way. We would like to win games more easily."
