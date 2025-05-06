This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-MEX-AMERICA-MAZATLANAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'I don’t see myself on the Mexico national team' - Club America star Álvaro Fidalgo shuts the door on El Tri

Liga MXWorld CupA. FidalgoCF AmericaMexico

The former Real Madrid player will be eligible to play for Mexico next year, which led to fans asking for his inclusion

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • He has appeared in 198 matches with América

  • Fidalgo has scored seven goals in the 2025 Clausura
  • América will face Pachuca in the "Liguilla" Quarterfinals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match