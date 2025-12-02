Getty Images Sport
Mexico confirm March friendlies against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Belgium
Rumors are over: Portugal and CR7 set to reopen the Azteca
Through an official press release, Mexico confirmed what had been anticipated for weeks: a marquee friendly against Portugal in Mexico City, followed by a matchup with Belgium, which was finally locked in for Chicago. Both opponents are currently ranked in FIFA’s Top 10 and will serve as Mexico’s final two tests before kicking off their 2026 World Cup campaign.
“The Sporting Directorate of the Mexico National Team confirms Portugal and Belgium - two national teams positioned within the FIFA Top 10 ranking - as the opponents for the March 2026 FIFA window,” the statement announced.
Ronaldo set for first match on Mexican soil
The news has generated major excitement among fans, particularly with the possibility of Ronaldo playing his first-ever match on Mexican soil, should he be called up for the fixture. The event will carry additional significance, as it will be the national team’s debut at Estadio Banorte following its extensive renovation.
Located in Santa Úrsula, the venue is undergoing a full modernization ahead of the World Cup, where it will become the first stadium in history to host three tournament openers (1970, 1986 and 2026).
Belgium await Mexico in Chicago
Three days later, Mexico will face Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and company when they take on Belgium at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The two nations have met seven times, with Mexico holding a slight edge in the all-time series: three wins, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent matchup came in 2017.
What comes next?
In addition to these high-profile matches, Mexico are expected to play a series of friendlies in February against Central American clubs. Only Liga MX players will be called up, as it is not an official FIFA window. These games are still pending confirmation.
