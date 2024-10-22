From Messi's hunt for glory to negotiating a bigger field, GOAL USA looks at some of the biggest storylines to follow during MLS playoffs

So, the MLS playoffs are here. After eight months of soccer - punctuated by a month-long tournament in the middle - the bit that really matters has arrived. Including the play-in fixtures for each conference, 18 teams are still alive - and have a chance at silverware.

There are certainly favorites to be found, with all eyes on Inter Miami as Lionel Messi takes on the playoffs for the first time. Meanwhile, Columbus Crew seem to have a pretty good chance to repeat, and LA Galaxy - fearsome attack and all - could make a run.

Still, there are other storylines too, with a controversial format entering it second year, and plenty of other teams looking to spring an upset and make challenges of their own.

