Max Dowman stays! Arsenal sign wonderkid to pre-contract terms as 16-year-old sensation names three role models who convinced him to remain at boyhood club

Dowman made his debut for Arsenal’s U18 team at just 13 years of age, and became the youngest player to register a goal in the UEFA Youth League when hitting the net in that competition aged 14.

The target has been found on 27 occasions across 34 outings for the Gunners’ U18 and U21 teams, with 10 assists being registered along the way. A senior breakthrough has already been enjoyed under first-team manager Mikel Arteta.

Dowman was involved in Arsenal’s pre-season plans during the summer of 2025, as he featured during a tour of Asia, and made his Premier League bow against Leeds in August of that year - becoming the youngest player to figure for the Gunners and the second-youngest to grace the English top-flight.

Aged 15 years and 302 days, a first start was earned in a Carabao Cup clash with Brighton in October 2025. Six days later, Dowman became the youngest player to turn out in the Champions League when stepping off the bench in a European clash with Slavia Prague.

