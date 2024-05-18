Mauricio Pochettino reveals 'tough moment' when he feared he would be sacked by Chelsea

GettySoham MukherjeeMauricio Pochettino reveals 'tough moment' when he feared he would be sacked by ChelseaMauricio PochettinoChelseaPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino underwent several "tough" moments during the season when the Argentine manager feared that he could be sacked.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPochettino had a rough debut campaign at ChelseaThe fans had almost run out of patienceA miraculous turnaround could see them finish fifthArticle continues below