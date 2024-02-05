Mauricio Pochettino to escape Chelsea sack? Blues fear axing manager will cost over £10m which could bring points deduction for breaching FFP rules

Mauricio Pochettino to escape Chelsea sack? Blues fear axing manager will cost over £10m which could bring points deduction for breaching FFP rulesRitabrata BanerjeeGettyChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueChelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to get sacked this season despite the club's poor run of form.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPochettino tipped to escape sackingChelsea could breach FFP rulesBlues have already lost 10 league games