Matheus Cunha reveals he is desperate to 'bring back the glory days' at Manchester United after being compared to Old Trafford icon Eric Cantona

Cantona is widely viewed as one of United's best-ever players, with the Frenchman playing a huge role in turning the Red Devils into the juggernaut that dominated English football for years in the 1990s and 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Last month, former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock said Cunha has "got the aura of Cantona," and club CEO Omar Berrada previously stated that the £62.5 million ($85m) signing will prove to be "Cantona-esque" for the Red Devils. But the player himself thinks he needs to do a lot more before he can be spoken about in the same breath as the forward.

He told The Sun: "Wow, what a player. I need to do much more things to be compared to him. When someone says something like this to me, I try to see the good part of this. To be someone who has a lot of passion to play for this club, to play football – and then try to represent everyone inside of the pitch. I feel privileged to be associated with these kind of things and with Cantona also. He made history. And if I can do a little percentage of what he did already, I’ll be very happy and then try to build my way to the guys to remember me also. I’m new at the club. I’m new in terms of the look, all the other performances from the past. Everything for me is new. So I have only my mind in bringing back the United glory days."