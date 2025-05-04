Mason GreenwoodGetty Images
Rahul Chalke

Mason Greenwood salary: How much does Olympique de Marseille star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

FinanceLigue 1MarseilleM. Greenwood

Everything you need to know about Mason Greenwood's salary details playing for Olympique Marseille

Former Manchester United sensation Mason Greenwood is currently playing for Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Greenwood was seen as a future star from the moment he made his debut at Old Trafford at just 17. However, due to off-field issues, his career took a sharp downturn at a young age. After a loan spell at Getafe, Greenwood now appears to have regained his form following a permanent move to Marseille.

His current contract with the Ligue 1 club runs until 2029 and the former England international earns a substantial salary for his efforts, placing him among the highest-paid players in the squad.

Article continues below

But how much does he earn exactly?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross

Next Match