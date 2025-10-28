AFP
Mason Greenwood in line for shock Premier League return as ex-Man Utd forward targeted by TWO London clubs amid dazzling Marseille form
Greenwood’s career renewal
Greenwood's career has seen a revival following a loan spell in Spain and a permanent move to France. After seeing charges of attempted rape and assault dropped in February 2023, he joined Getafe and began to regain form, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 33 league appearances.
He then joined Marseille in July 2024 for £26.6 million ($35.3m) and enjoyed an outstanding debut season, scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 and providing six assists. This performance made Greenwood the joint-top scorer in the league, alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, and helped Marseille qualify for the Champions League. Greenwood has transferred his prolific form to the 2025-26 campaign, adding another eight goals to his Marseille tally.
- AFP
Potential Premier League return
According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham and West Ham have now joined the race to sign Greenwood in 2026, exploring a possible return to the Premier League for the one-cap England international. While Spurs seek a dynamic, energetic player, West Ham see him as a potential game-changer and are desperate for new additions while languishing in the relegation places after a shocking start to the season, which has seen them change managers.
The challenge for the London clubs is not only the public perception of bringing him back to England, but also convincing Greenwood, who wants to play in top-tier competitions. Barcelona are reportedly leading the pursuit for Greenwood, with the club's scouts having recently watched him play. The Catalan giants view him as a dynamic addition to Hansi Flick’s attack and could set up a reunion with Marcus Rashford, who is currently impressing on loan from Manchester United.
However, TEAMtalk also indicate that Atletico Madrid were impressed with Greenwood during the loan spell at Getafe and are keen to bring him back to La Liga. Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League clubs like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are said to be preparing lucrative offers, though Greenwood's current preference is to stay in Europe and compete in the Champions League.
Champions League hopes with Marseille
Greenwood has rarely spoken to the press in recent years, but at the end of last season he made clear his desire to make a success of his time on the south coast of France.
He said: "I hope to be here next year for the Champions League. I feel at home here. I recently had a baby here with my girlfriend. Not a lot of people get to experience that kind of thing here and with all my team-mates and coaches I would like to thank them all."
- Getty Images Sport
International decision for Greenwood
Greenwood's senior international career consisted of a single cap. He made his England debut in September, 2020, as a late substitute in a Nations League match against Iceland. However, his time with the squad ended immediately afterward when he and Phil Foden were sent home for breaching COVID-19 quarantine regulations. The pair invited women to the team hotel, violating the bio-secure bubble. The FA launched an investigation and both players were fined by Icelandic police, later apologising for their "serious lack of judgement".
Greenwood's strong start to this season has reignited speculation about his international future. Though he received clearance to switch his international allegiance to Jamaica, he has not yet closed the door on playing for England again.
Advertisement