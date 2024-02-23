Mary Earps on the bench! England star out of Lionesses' line-up for the first time in over a year as Sarina Wiegman rewards Hannah Hampton for excellent Chelsea form in Austria clash Mary EarpsEnglandEngland vs AustriaHannah HamptonWomen's footballFriendlies

Mary Earps is on England's bench for the first time in over a year, as Sarina Wiegman opts for a change in goal for the Lionesses' game with Austria.