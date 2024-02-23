Mary Earps on the bench! England star out of Lionesses' line-up for the first time in over a year as Sarina Wiegman rewards Hannah Hampton for excellent Chelsea form in Austria clash
Mary Earps is on England's bench for the first time in over a year, as Sarina Wiegman opts for a change in goal for the Lionesses' game with Austria.
- Earps on England bench for Austria clash
- First time out of starting XI in over a year
- Chelsea star Hampton wins third cap instead