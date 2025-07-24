Marcus Rashford sent Raphinha warning by Barcelona legend after sealing loan move from Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has officially swapped Manchester for Barcelona and while the deal represents a significant opportunity for the player to rediscover his best form, club legend Rivaldo has poured cold water on any suggestions that the English forward will walk into the starting XI, particularly at the expense of Raphinha. Rashford has moved on a one-year loan deal and the Spanish giants retain the option to make the deal permanent next summer for a fee of £30 million.

Rashford has joined Barca on loan

Faces stiff competition for starting spot

Might have to wait for his opportunity to shine Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below