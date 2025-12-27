Marcus Rashford, Luis Diaz & the top 10 signings of the 2025-26 European season so far - ranked

Premier League clubs once again blew the rest of Europe out of the water with their spending in pre-season, shelling out a combined £3 billion ($4bn) on new arrivals - obliterating the previous record of £2.36bn ($3.16bn) that was set back in 2023. English champions Liverpool dominated the headlines, making the three most expensive signings of the entire window in Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

However, we've seen once again in the early stages of the new campaign that you don't always need to pay the big bucks for a deal to pay off handsomely, with the chances of any given transfer being successful notoriously slim. Indeed, sometimes you don't have to spend a penny.

But across the continent, who are the summer movers who have had the biggest and most unexpected impact for their new employers? Below, GOAL ranks the 10 very best signings of the European season so far: