Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and the 26-man England squad who missed out on Euro 2024 selection

Either due to injury, poor form or just being overlooked, Gareth Southgate has left a whole heap of talented players at home this summer

So now we know. On Thursday, Gareth Southgate confirmed the 26 players who will travel to Germany to represent England at Euro 2024. The Three Lions head to the tournament as many fans' favourites to lift the trophy, and it's easy to see why given their wealth of talent.

So deep is the England well, though, that a number of high-profile players missed out on selection, with the likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison joining those who were omitted from Southgate's original 33-man preliminary squad in having to make unexpected plans for the summer.

With that in mind, GOAL has put together a 26-man England squad who won't be at the Euros this summer. Let us know what you think in the comments, but we believe it'd have a decent chance of making it out of the groups...