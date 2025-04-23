Manchester City FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Marcus Rashford doubts he can revive Man Utd career under Ruben Amorim as Aston Villa star delays decision on his future amid desire to keep playing Champions League football

Marcus Rashford is unsure of returning to Manchester United after his loan at spell at Aston Villa as he fears he will not play under Ruben Amorim.

  • Rashford open to Man Utd return this summer
  • Fears he will be left out by coach Amorim
  • Villa, Barcelona & Chelsea linked to winger
