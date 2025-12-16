Marcelo's son set to make Real Madrid Castilla debut after catching the eye of Alvaro Arbeloa

Growing up alongside Marcelo, Enzo has never lacked examples of excellence, and his father remains a trusted sounding board, offering guidance whenever questions arise. Rather than dwelling on the speed of his ascent, he insists on focusing on the present, determined to earn his place rather than trade on his name.

"Given that I grew up with my father playing football, it’s always seemed perfectly normal to me," he said in an interview with FIFA. "I’ve lived with him, I always used to go along to his training sessions, and I was surrounded by top players. It’s not a case of that making things easier or harder. I’m not one to complain about things; I always prefer to be grateful. It’s very helpful to have him around whenever I have a question. He’s the ideal person to go to. I’m very grateful to have him close at hand."

His idols span generations, from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo to modern stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo, with Benzema’s movement and intelligence shaping his own approach.

"Right now, I’m a big fan of Kylian [Mbappe], Vinicius [Junior] and Rodrygo, but I’ve always liked Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, ever since I was a little kid. But I’d tend to focus more on Benzema because he’s a forward," he revealed.