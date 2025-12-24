Marc Guehi scares Barcelona away with wage demands as La Liga champions cool interest in Liverpool & Bayern Munich target

Guehi, 25, is under contract at Palace until the summer of 2026 and has already informed the club he will not sign an extension. That decision has effectively guaranteed his departure, setting the stage for a fierce battle among Europe’s elite while simultaneously placing Palace in a difficult strategic position. Liverpool came close to securing Guehi’s signature last summer, only for the move to collapse dramatically on deadline day when Palace failed to line up a replacement. Barcelona had earmarked central defence as a priority area for 2026, with sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick aligned on the need for an experienced left-sided centre-back to partner teenage prodigy Pau Cubarsí. Guehi was viewed internally as the ideal profile, but enthusiasm has now waned.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona had been monitoring Guehi closely and were in contact with his representatives, aware that he could sign a pre-contract agreement as early as next week. However, once the latest salary expectations became clear, discussions stalled and have not resumed in recent weeks. The Catalan club reportedly concluded that the difference was simply too great to overcome. The situation mirrors that of Real Madrid, who were also linked with the defender earlier in the season but are said to have been similarly deterred by the cost of any deal.