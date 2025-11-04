Getty
Manchester City interested in deal to sign Valencia wonderkid despite teenager rejecting Etihad move to sign new contract
City reignite pursuit of Spanish talent
City have renewed their transfer interest in 17-year-old Dura according to a report from Spanish outlet Cadena Cope.
The Premier League champions are reportedly making "another attempt" to secure the teenager, despite having been rejected by the player in favour of a new contract at the Mestalla just last year.
City are said to be tracking the Spain U17 international's progress intensely, indicating a "serious interest" in the player. The report claims Pep Guardiola's side "don't miss a single detail of his progress" as he develops within the Valencia academy setup.
It is not specified whether City are plotting a move for the January transfer window or will wait until the summer of 2026. However, their intent to return to the table for a player who previously turned them down signals a strong belief in his potential. Valencia, the report notes, must "be cautious" of the renewed efforts from the English giants.
Who is Jaume Dura?
Dura, who will not turn 18 until May 2026, is a product of the prolific Valencia academy. He currently captains the club's Valencia U19s squad and operates primarily as an attacking midfielder, though he has not yet made his senior debut for the Spanish side.
Despite his age, Dura is already a fixture in the Spanish youth setup, having earned 10 caps and scored one goal for the Spain U17 national team. His technical skill and vision have marked him as one of the most promising talents in his age group in Spain, attracting attention from several major European clubs, with City's interest being the most persistent.
Dura previously rejected Etihad move for new contract
City’s current interest is a continuation of a previous pursuit. The club attempted to sign Dura in 2024, before the young midfielder had committed his future to Valencia.
However, in a significant show of faith in his boyhood club, Dura rejected the advances from the Etihad in favour of signing a new long-term contract. That deal, signed last year, theoretically secures him at Valencia until 30 June 2027. This contract gives Valencia a strong negotiating position but has clearly not deterred City from making a second push for his signature.
Player's current status and injury recovery
City's renewed pursuit comes as Durà is working his way back to full fitness. The teenager suffered an injury that forced him to spend a significant spell on the sidelines, interrupting his development.
He is reportedly starting to rediscover his best form this year. His current focus is on "regaining his rhythm and intensity," which is necessary for him to consistently complete full 90-minute matches and make the anticipated step up towards the senior setup.
What next?
Any potential deal for City is complicated by post-Brexit transfer regulations. As Dura is a non-UK citizen, he cannot be signed by an English club until he turns 18.
Dura's 18th birthday is not until May 15. This means that even if City were to successfully "agree terms with Valencia" in January or during the summer 2025 window, the player would not be eligible to formally arrive in the UK until the summer 2026 transfer window opens.
This gives Valencia a short-term shield against losing the player immediately, but the persistent interest from a club of City's stature places significant pressure on the La Liga side as they attempt to map out a long-term future for their prized academy asset.
