Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel sets new club record at 15 after scoring winning goal on Old Trafford debut - but Wayne Rooney's son Kai left out of FA Youth Cup tie
Gabriel stars in FA Youth Cup win and sets new record
Much is expected of Gabriel, even after only just turning 15 years of age, and the teenager wasted little time making his presence known on his first competitive appearance at United's Old Trafford home. Gabriel netted the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute with a lovely sweeping finish into the far corner, earning Darren Fletcher's side a fourth-round tie against Cambridge United or Derby County, with those two teams set to meet on Wednesday. That goal saw the hyped youngster become United's youngest-ever scorer in FA Youth Cup history and also took him to 11 strikes in 12 games this season, having recently scored a hat-trick against Liverpool's Under-18s.
Who is JJ Gabriel?
United have produced plenty of stars through their academy during the club's glittering history and Gabriel is thought to be one who could go on to become a genuinely world-class player in the future. He has received rather flattering comparisons to Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo and attracted more praise back in August when he scored an outrageously impressive goal for United's Under-18s.
His performances have caught the eye of many teams around Europe. Barcelona are thought to be keeping track of his situation as they look to find the next Lamine Yamal, while Arsenal have also been credited with an interest. However, the Gunners' admiration of Gabriel has been labelled 'premature' in recent weeks, with the current Premier League leaders not thought to have made a formal offer as of yet.
That is good news for United, who seem to be doing everything they can to keep hold of the prodigious youngster. The Red Devils are said to have even gone as far as offering Gabriel a box at the new Old Trafford stadium, which is due to be completed by 2030. He may well hope to be making his mark in the first-team squad by that point, but United's current senior stars are already familiar with the teenager's talents as he's previously been invited to train with Ruben Amorim's cohorts during the early stages of the season.
Rooney's son Kai left out of squad
While it was all smiles for Gabriel, Kai Rooney, the son of United legend Wayne, was not included in the squad for the win over Peterborough. The teenager has been recovering from injury in recent weeks and made his return for the club's Under-16s over the weekend. Jacey Carrick, son of ex-United and England midfielder Michael, was also absent from the matchday squad.
What next for Gabriel?
Gabriel will continue playing youth football for United for now, with the hope of breaking into the first-team squad and making his senior debut in the future. He will, however, have to be wary of the treatment some of United's recent academy graduates have received of late.
Marcus Rashford doesn't seem to have much of a future at Old Trafford after being sent on loan to both Aston Villa and Barcelona in the last year, while the curious case of Kobbie Mainoo remains puzzling to many football fans across Europe. The 20-year-old broke into the squad under former boss Erik ten Hag and scored a memorable goal against local rivals Manchester City in the 2024 FA Cup final, but he has not made a single start in the Premier League this season.
One youngster who has been getting first-team minutes under Amorim is Ayden Heaven, who has started the Red Devils' last two Premier League matches. He was unconvincing against West Ham United, being hauled off after 45 minutes, but produced a more accomplished performance in the 4-1 thumping of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.
