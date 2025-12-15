Getty/GOAL
Man Utd told USMNT star Antonee Robinson could solve 'weakness' as Fulham full-back generates more transfer talk in World Cup year
Flying full-back: Why USMNT star Robinson is in demand
The United States international is a natural left-back, with that position being filled for club and country, but has shown with buccaneering forays down the flanks that he is capable of making an impact at both ends of the field.
An impressive tally of assists has been posted for Fulham, with the 28-year-old becoming a key part - when fully fit - of Marco Silva’s plans. His exploits have attracted admiring glances from afar.
- Getty
Admiring glances: Robinson generating more transfer talk
Liverpool were linked with a raid on Craven Cottage for Robinson heading into the summer of 2025. They ultimately turned their attention towards another domestic rival, with Hungary international Milos Kerkez being prised away from Bournemouth.
A move to Merseyside is still being mooted for Robinson, with Everton now being credited with interest. Fulham would be reluctant to part with the man who has filled their captain’s armband at times, but the Cottagers have struggled for consistency as a collective this season.
Would Robinson be a shrewd addition at Old Trafford?
That could leave them vulnerable to offers from elsewhere, with former United and Fulham full-back Paul Parker suggesting that Amorim and Co. should be looking to lure Robinson to Old Trafford.
Parker, speaking in association with gambling portal British Gambler, told GOAL: “I don’t know what’s happened at Fulham. I find it very strange. Antonee Robinson has actually fought against adversity. When Fulham got promoted, a lot of the fans were talking about a new left-back. I watched them a few times and he was a player playing with no confidence. He was feeling that because of what was going on in the stands. He was just feeling that way. But all of a sudden, when they got promotion, it was a big transformation. Then he got given the armband.
“He has had a few injuries and hasn’t come back and had a run. But he’s another one like Tyrick Mitchell. He was a good young left-back when Roy [Hodgson] had him, very steady and came through the ranks to do a good job. He would have been a good steady left-back for Crystal Palace if Roy was still the manager. All of a sudden, a new manager comes in, wing-back, scoring goals, in the box a lot, confident on the ball, moving positions, wow.
“When I look at Robinson, he’s 28, I look at [Daniel] Munoz, 29 - up and back, willing to run, can defend, doesn’t want anyone in his channel, that’s his space. I like Robinson. Again, it’s a weakness at United at the moment - no balance on the left-hand side. No balance, no great threat on the left-hand side.”
- Getty
Better option than Dalot & Dorgu? Something for Man Utd to consider
United have tended to field Portugal international Diogo Dalot at left wing-back, but he is right-footed and more at home in a back four. Patrick Dorgu is another option available to Amorim, but the 21-year-old Dane has struggled to convince in English football and is still waiting on his first goal for the Red Devils.
Noussair Mazraoui is a versatile option at Old Trafford - one capable of operating across the defensive line - while Luke Shaw is left-footed, but has tended to be slotted into Amorim’s plans on the side of a back three.
There have been suggestions that Amorim is ready to move away from his 3-4-3 system, at least temporarily as Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad head off on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Morocco, Cameroon and Ivory Coast respectively.
He is likely to revert back to that blueprint at some stage and Robinson - who is preparing to grace a World Cup on American soil next summer and is working on a contract in west London through to 2028 - may register on United’s radar in upcoming windows.
Advertisement