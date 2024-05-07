Erik ten Hag Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd urged to make 'radical' move and sack Erik ten Hag before getting 'annihilated' by Man City in FA Cup final as Michael Owen suggests ex-England boss should replace Dutchman

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten HagEnglandCrystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedCrystal PalaceManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester CityFA Cup

Michael Owen has urged Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag now or risk getting "annihilated" by Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • United beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace
  • Owen wants Ten Hag gone
  • Says his assistant Steve McClaren should take reins
Article continues below

Editors' Picks